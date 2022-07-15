PM Pashinyan, Rosatom Director General discuss opportunities of building new nuclear power plant in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Director General of the Russian state corporation “Rosatom” Alexey Likhachev, the PM’s Office said.

During the meeting PM Pashinyan said that the Armenian-Russian cooperation in energy sector has a rich agenda, and Rosatom is the Armenian government’s main partner in the field of nuclear energy.

Pashinyan highly valued the role of the corporation in the extension of the term of operation of the second energy unit of the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant and expressed confidence that the mutual partnership will be effective also in the future.

Alexey Likhachev thanked for the close cooperation and said that Rosatom is interested in effectively cooperating with the Armenian government in coming years as well.

During the meeting the sides discussed issues relating to the further operation of the Armenian NPP’s 2nd energy unit, the opportunities of building new nuclear power plant in Armenia, the development of nuclear energy, as well as the cooperation in renewable energy sector.