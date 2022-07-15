PM Pashinyan receives the representatives of the Armenian Missionary Association of America

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received representatives of the Armenian Missionary Association of America, led by Executive Director Zaven Khanjian.

The Prime Minister welcomed the guests and congratulated them on the occasion of the 175th anniversary of the Armenian Evangelical Church.

Zaven Khanjian thanked the Head of the Government for the meeting and presented the programs being implemented by the Armenian Missionary Association.

The interlocutors exchanged ideas on Armenia-Diaspora relations, challenges facing our state and ways to overcome them.