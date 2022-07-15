Wine routes to tell about Armenian winemaking by bringing a lot of tourists to Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. Winemaking is one of the most prospective fields in Armenia. The sector is always full of new and interesting ideas and projects aimed at attracting tourists.

The Sea Of Wine program director Ani Manaseryan shared to ARMENPRESS another interesting program which is implemented for boosting the sector.

She said that the main purpose is to develop wine tourism in Armenia, but from a comprehensive perspective to position the partner countries of the Black Sea region as an important wine travel destination and help the concerned sides of wine tourism develop common approaches.

“I would like to note that in order to achieve this goal, wine routes have been developed during the program, and they are more than the routes with linear mapping, we have developed thematic routes “Wine and Art”, “Wine and Adventures”, “Wine and Gastronomy”, etc.

We have created a website for this which presents all winemaking factories in Armenia, their history and the list of wine tourism services. Trainings were also organized for winemaking concerned sides aimed at improving the tourism services”, Ani Manaseryan said.

She informed that one more event will be held soon entitled “Let’s Talk About Wine”. During the meeting the participants will discuss opportunities of improving the service quality of wine tourism.

The project is co-funded by the European Union and is being implemented by the International Center for Agribusiness Research and Education Foundation. The project involves Armenia, Georgia, Greece and Ukraine. “I want to note that Armenia is the coordinator of the project in the person of the International Center for Agribusiness Research and Education Foundation. We started it in 2020 August and will end by yearend”, she stated.