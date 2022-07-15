Armenia highly appreciates role of France as OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair in NK conflict’s settlement process – PM

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to French President Emmanuel Macron on the occasion of the National Day, the PM’s Office said.

The letter reads as follows,

“Honorable Mr. President, dear Emmanuel,

On behalf of the Armenian people and myself, I heartily congratulate you on the occasion of the National Day of France, conveying best wishes for peace, development and prosperity to friendly and brotherly France and the French people.

This day of national unity, July 14, best symbolizes the difficult path full of trials that was overcome by France and the French people for the victory of justice and universal values, for a dignified and bright future.

We highly value the privileged friendship with France, based on rich Armenian-French contacts with a history of a thousand years, as well as on a strong civilizational foundation and values. We are happy to record that, parallel to the high-level Armenian-French political dialogue, active steps are being taken to strengthen and develop economic ties between Armenia and France. In this context, we attach particular importance to the consistent implementation of the provisions of the 2021-2026 road map of Armenian-French economic cooperation signed in December of last year, as well as to ensuring the continuity of the success of the “Aspirations Armenia-France” conference organized at your initiative.

Armenia highly appreciates the role of France as the Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and its involvement in the process of peaceful settlement and fair resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh problem.

In this regard, I reaffirm Armenia's resolute commitment to achieve a peaceful and lasting settlement of the issue.

Honorable Mr. President,

Taking the opportunity, I congratulate you on carrying out the French Presidency of the EU with honor and successfully completing it. I am sure that in the future France will continue to play an important role in overcoming all the challenges emerging in this difficult period full of geopolitical upheavals, in favor of international solidarity and universal welfare.

Once again congratulating France on this inmost holiday, I reaffirm my and Armenian people’s desire to host you in Armenia on a state visit in the near future.

Sincerely, Nikol Pashinyan”.