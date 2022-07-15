Armenian Parliament Speaker, Serbian Ambassador discuss cooperation development prospects

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan received today Ambassador of Serbia to Armenia Tatjana Panajotovic Cvetkovic, the Parliament’s press service said.

Welcoming the guest, the Speaker said he is happy on the occasion that he accepted the Ambassador’s credentials while he was replacing the President of the Republic and added that the opening of a permanent diplomatic representation in Armenia is the best impetus for the development of Armenian-Serbian relations and cooperation. The sides touched upon the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, highlighting the exchange of experience and mutual visits.

Alen Simonyan highlighted the active contacts between the friendship groups, paying special importance to the expansion of close cooperation with Serbia within UN, OSCE, Council of Europe and BSEC.

Issues relating to establishment of peace and security in the region were discussed. Alen Simonyan said that Armenia is acting with the agenda of opening an era of peace in the region.

The development prospects of the Armenian-Serbian multi-sectoral cooperation were also discussed.