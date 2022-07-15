The reforms planned in the field of Civil Aviation were discussed at the Prime Minister

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, a consultation took place, during which issues related to systemic reforms planned in the Civil Aviation Committee were discussed, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

In particular, reference was made to the activities of the committee, its structure, the involvement of high-level specialists, the provision of aviation safety, the training of pilots and other personnel, and other issues. The existing problems in the aviation sector and the measures implemented or planned for the near future to solve them were also discussed.

The representatives of the departments participating in the consultation made various observations and recommendations.

Prime Minister Pashinyan noted that the strategic goal of the Government is to bring Armenian aviation in line with the best international standards. The Head of the Government tasked to continue the discussions and update the package of reforms based on their results.