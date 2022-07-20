New Ambassador of Albania presents credentials to Armenian President

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Newly appointed Ambassador of Albania to Armenia Luela Hajdaraga (residence in Athens, Greece) presented her credentials today to President Vahagn Khachaturyan, the Presidential Office said.

The Armenian President congratulated the Ambassador on appointment and wished a productive work.

In her turn the Ambassador of Albania thanked the Armenian President for the reception and stated that a big potential of educational, tourism and cultural cooperation exists between the two countries.

The sides exchanged ideas about the opportunities of developing the mutual partnership in commercial and educational-cultural spheres.