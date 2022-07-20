Artsakh State Minister, President of Westbrook City Council discuss cooperation opportunities

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan received American-Armenian philanthropist, President of the Westbrook City Council Anna Astvatsaturian Turcotte, the Office of the State Minister said.

Artak Beglaryan highlighted the activity of the Anna Astvatsaturian Foundation in Artsakh, thanks to which numerous humanitarian problems caused by war have been solved.

“Your patriotic activity is reflected first of all with the support provided to newborn babies and their mothers in Artsakh through the Ser Artsakh charity program, as the new-born babies are the main guarantee of the continuation of life and the belief towards future. I am sure that the project will positively affect the further development course of Artsakh”, the State Minister said.

Anna Astvatsaturian Turcotte in her turn thanked for the warm welcome and presented the activity directions and sources of her Foundation, stating that the funds are collected mainly through public fundraisings. She assured that she will continue contributing to improving the life quality of the people of Artsakh.

A number of issues relating to the implementation of other possible projects in educational, healthcare and social sectors were also discussed.