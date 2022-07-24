Armenian Ombudswoman addresses repatriation of PoWs at meeting with Bundestag Vice President

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender Kristinne Grigoryan held a meeting with the Vice President of Bundestag – Germany’s parliament - Katrin Göring-Eckardt, the Deputy Chief of Mission of the German Embassy in Armenia Markus Tschan, Heinrich Böll Foundation South Caucasus Regional Director Sonja Schiffers and Armenia project coordinator Evia Hovhannisyan.

Upon Katrin Göring-Eckardt’s request, the Human Rights Defender presented the main challenges in the human rights area, especially the humanitarian issues in the post-war period, including the issues of repatriating the PoWs who are still held in Azerbaijan, social protection and psychological assistance to the families of the PoWs and those missing, security of border towns and other issues, as well as issues related to fighting discrimination and the political and economic empowerment of women. Katrin Göring-Eckardt also inquired on the guarantees of the Human Rights Defender’s independence, issues of cooperation between the Human Rights Defender and the Government, international organizations. Grigoryan presented the cooperation mechanisms with the government and the main directions and joint programs implemented with international organizations.

The Heinrich Böll Foundation representatives addressed the programs they are implementing in Armenia and in the region, main directions of their work and their priorities in Armenia.