Armenia digitizes civil procedure system

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Civil procedure will be digitized in Armenia.

Minister of Justice Karen Andreasyan said at the Cabinet meeting that a tender has already been held for this process and that the civil procedure can be digitized after making the relevant financial re-distribution.

348 million drams will be spent on the digitization.

“By saying digitization, we mean that lawyers will be able to present the lawsuits, motions and evidence from their office. The trials can also be held online, without people visiting the courthouse,” Andreasyan said.

The same approach will be applied to the administrative and criminal procedures in the future as well.