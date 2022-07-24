World Youth Development Forum launched in Beijing
12:27, 22 July 2022
BEIJING, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. The World Youth Development Forum launched in the Chinese capital of Beijing on July 21.
The Forum is attended by representatives from a number of countries.
Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the Forum.
Topics to be discussed during the three-day Forum include climate change, employment and entrepreneurship, digital economy and high-quality education.
The Forum was organized by the All-China Youth Federation.
Photo by Xinhua
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | En Français | Türkçe | AMP Version