World Youth Development Forum launched in Beijing

BEIJING, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. The World Youth Development Forum launched in the Chinese capital of Beijing on July 21.

The Forum is attended by representatives from a number of countries.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the Forum.

Topics to be discussed during the three-day Forum include climate change, employment and entrepreneurship, digital economy and high-quality education.

The Forum was organized by the All-China Youth Federation.

