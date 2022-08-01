Azerbaijani forces open fire at Artsakh’s Taghavard and Karmir Shuka communities

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces fired irregular shots at Taghavard and Karmir Shuka communities of Artsakh, the Interior Ministry of Artsakh said.

“The Martuni police department was notified that at around 11:45 Azerbaijanis fired intensively from various firearms in the direction of Taghavard and Karmir Shuka communities for about 20 minutes.

There are no casualties.

At the moment, the law enforcement agencies together with the Russian peacekeeping troops are conducting checks”, the ministry said.