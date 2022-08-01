PM Pashinyan congratulates President of Peru on Independence Day

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Peru José Pedro Castillo Terrones on the occasion of Independence Day, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a press release.

The message reads as follows,

"Your Excellency,

On behalf of the people of Armenia and myself, I warmly congratulate you and the friendly people of Peru on Independence Day.

Armenia attaches importance to the development and strengthening of friendly relations with Peru in both bilateral and multilateral formats. I believe that due to joint efforts, we can develop a more ambitious and substantive agenda for the benefit of our countries and peoples.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurance of my highest consideration”.