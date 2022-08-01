Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 August 2022

Azeri military breached ceasefire in three directions: Artsakh Defense Ministry issues updates

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh issued new details from the latest Azerbaijani ceasefire violation.

“On July 27 and 28, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire and opened fire from various caliber small arms in the direction of Artsakh Defense Army military positions located respectively in the section of Tonashen and Karmir Shuka, Taghavard. There are no casualties from the Armenian side. The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the Republic of Artsakh was notified about the incident,” the Artsakh Ministry of Defense said.

 








