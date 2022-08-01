Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 August 2022

Azeri troops open fire at Armenia border positions

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from various caliber firearms around 12:00, July 28 in the direction of Armenian military positions deployed in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

The Azeri fire was suppressed with countermeasures.

There are no casualties on the Armenian side.

 








