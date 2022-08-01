Any Azerbaijani action to blow dust in eyes of int’l community should receive real assessment and opposition -Ombudsman

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. The aggressive behavior of the Azerbaijani side aims to disrupt the normal life in the communities of Artsakh and terrorize the civilian population, Ombudsman of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan said in a statement released over today’s shots fired by the Azerbaijani armed forces at Artsakh’s Taghavard and Karmir Shuka communities.

“On July 28, at around 11:45, the Azerbaijani side fired in the direction of Taghavard and Karmir Shuka communities of the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh.

The shootings lasted for about 20 minutes, as a result of which bullets fell in the residential areas of the communities. According to the information obtained at the moment, the window of the house belonging to one of the residents of the Karmin Shuka community was broken, and 8 bullets of a rifle weapon were found in the yard of the same house. There were no casualties among the civilian population.

The aggressive behavior of the Azerbaijani side aims to disrupt the normal life in the communities of Artsakh and terrorize the civilian population. This behavior shows that the Azerbaijani leadership continues to pursue a policy of hatred against the people of Artsakh, the use of psychological and physical violence, and ethnic cleansing of Artsakh.

Even short-term pauses in actions leading to deliberate violations of the rights of the people of Artsakh and false pacifism are a tactical part of the ՛performance՛ presented by Azerbaijan and a purposeful behavior to mislead the international community.

The real goals and aspirations of the Azerbaijani side should be more than clear for mediators, international organizations, and peacekeepers deployed in Artsakh. Accordingly, any Azerbaijani action to blow dust in the eyes of the international community should receive a real assessment and opposition.

The criminal behavior of the Azerbaijani authorities, both before and today, has not undergone any change and continues to pursue the same Armenophobic and genocidal goals”, the statement says.