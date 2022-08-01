The Netherlands stands with Armenia and is doing everything to return the Armenian POWs. Ambassador Nico Schermers

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's official visit to the Netherlands was important, first of all, from the political point of view, to show that the Republic of Armenia and the Kingdom of the Netherlands have contacts and connections at the highest level, at the level of prime ministers, Nico Schermers, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Armenia said in an interview with ARMENPRESS on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the Netherlands.

According to the Ambassador, during the visit it was also emphasized that Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte supports Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in his efforts to strengthen democracy, rule of law and human rights in Armenia.

“Of course, we have noted the difficult situation of Armenia in recent years, and the message of Prime Minister Rutte regarding the prisoners of war is that we are standing by Armenia and doing everything we can to bring them back,” Ambassador Niko Schermers added.

The full interview of ARMENPRESS with Dutch Ambassador Nico Schermers will be published tomorrow, July 29