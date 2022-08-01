Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 August 2022

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation։ Ministry of Defense of Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation, the defense ministry of Armenia said.

Units of the Armenian Armed Forces did not open fire on the night of July 30-31 in the direction of Azerbaijani positions located on the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the RA Armed Forces.








