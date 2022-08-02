Armenian Defense Ministry says no escalation of situation in some bordering areas of Syunik and Gegharkunik

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. The information about the tense situation in some parts of Syunik and Gegharkunik do not correspond to reality, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Defense.

Following the official announcement about the Azerbaijani provocation in Artsakh, information was spread on the Internet that the situation in some bordering areas of Syunik and Gegharkunik is also tense.

Earlier today, the Defense Army of Artsakh had announced that in a number of sections of the northern and northwestern border zone of the Republic of Artsakh, on August 1, starting at 09:00, the Azerbaijani units resorted to provocation, making attempts to cross the contact line, which were stopped by the forces of the Defense Army of Artsakh.