European Union approves disbursement of 14.2 million euro in grants to Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. The European Union has approved disbursements of 14.2 million EUR in grants for two budget support programmes – Support to Justice Sector Reforms in Armenia and The Covid-19 Resilience Contract for Armenia, the EU Delegation to Armenia said in a press release.

This decision follows a positive assessment on progress in the selected sector reform areas, macroeconomic stability, public financial management and state budget transparency.

‘These disbursements are a result of successful collaboration between the European Union and the Government of Armenia, and reflect the Government’s commitment to a recovery from the pandemic, and to the implementation of the CEPA agreement.’ stated H.E. Andrea Wiktorin, Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia.

‘The Government of Armenia highly appreciates the fruitful partnership with the European Union in improving the economic resilience of Armenia and implementing key reforms to strengthen democracy and rule of law in the country, as stipulated in the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement,’ mentioned Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

The new disbursements of 14.2 million EUR will support Armenia in the implementation of the justice reform and the mitigation of the socio-economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the disbursements, the European Union will continue supporting Armenia's commitment to the reforms in line with European Union-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA).