Tensions continue in a number of sections of the contact line. Artsakh Security Council session takes place

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. On August 2 the President of the Republic of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan convened an extended session of the Security Council with the participation of the political forces of the National Assembly.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Arstakh President’s Office, the situation created yesterday on the contact line was discussed. Minister of Defense Kamo Vardanyan made a report. According to the Minister, tensions continue in a number of sections of the contact line, and the Defense Army is in control of the situation without any casualties or positional losses.

The next issue on the agenda was about the corridor connecting the Republic of Artsakh with the Republic of Armenia. The Azerbaijani side, through the peacekeeping troops stationed in Artsakh, presented a demand to organize traffic through the new route in the near future.

The steps to be taken in the current situation were discussed at the Security Council session, including the provision of safe traffic through Russian peacekeeping troops.