Mher Ohanyan wins Armenia’s first gold at 7th Children of Asia International Sports Games

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Sambist Mher Ohanyan won Armenia’s first gold medal at the 7th Children of Asia International Sports Games in the 64kg division of sambo tournament, the ministry of sport said.

Meanwhile, Nare Melkumyan had won silver in the shooting competition, and Gagik Nikoghosyan won bronze.

More than 1300 athletes aged 13-16 from Armenia, Afghanistan, India, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Mongolia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Pakistan and Lebanon are participating in the championship.