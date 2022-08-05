Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 August 2022

URGENT: 1 Artsakh soldier killed, 8 others wounded in Azeri UAV attack

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. One Artsakh soldier was killed and 8 others were wounded in the latest Azerbaijani attack, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense said.

The Azerbaijani forces used combat UAVs in the attack in the north-western section of the line of contact around 15:00.








