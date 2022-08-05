Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 August 2022

Shushi-Berdzor-Goris inter-state highway open for two-way traffic

Shushi-Berdzor-Goris inter-state highway open for two-way traffic

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. The Shushi-Berdzor-Goris inter-state highway is open for two-way traffic, the Artsakh police said in a statement.

No incidents have been recorded in the “Berdzor Humanitarian Corridor” of the road connecting Artsakh with Armenia.

The free and safe traffic is ensured by the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]