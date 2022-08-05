Azerbaijan's behavior nullifies any guarantee of the right to life of people living in Artsakh. Ombudsman

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. The Human Rights Defender of Armenia Kristine Grigoryan addressed Azerbaijan's military operations in a statement, stressing that this criminal behavior of Azerbaijan is reprehensible, it directly threatens and essentially nullifies any guarantee of the right to life of people living in Artsakh, which is the most vital component of peace.

“On the 1st and 2nd of August, and today, the Azerbaijani side conducted aggressive military operations in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping mission in the various directions of Artsakh, using weapons of various calibers, grenade launchers, and attack unmanned aerial vehicles.

These acts grossly violate the principles of international law on the prohibition on the use of force and the threat of use of force, as well as the obligations of the Azerbaijani state under the trilateral agreement of November 9, 2020.

This criminal behavior of Azerbaijan is reprehensible, it directly endangers, and in fact, nullifies any guarantee of life for people living in Artsakh, which is the most vital component of peace. The criminal acts of the Azerbaijani side must cease immediately.

Regardless of the geography of the incidents and the politico-military objectives of the parties involved, this encroachment on the right to life and other fundamental rights of the civilian population must receive its true assessment.

I have called upon the ambassadors of the Minsk Group Co-Chair Countries, and other international actors involved in the conflict resolution to make maximum efforts in the direction of truly guaranteeing the right to life of the peaceful population of Artsakh”, reads the statement.

The tension in Nagorno-Karabakh started on August 1, when, according to the Artsakh Defense Army, Azerbaijani units resorted to provocation in a number of parts of the northern and northwestern border zone of the Artsakh Republic starting at 09:00 in the morning, trying to cross the contact line. As a result of the Azerbaijani provocation, the serviceman Albert Bakhshiyan was injured. Aggressive actions of the Azerbaijani side continued in the following days. On August 3, around 3:00 p.m., Azerbaijani units launched a new attack in the northwestern direction of the contact line, using attack drones, as a result of which two servicemen of the Artsakh Defense Army were killed, and 14 more servicemen were wounded in various degrees.