Russian Defense Ministry again says it was Azerbaijan who violated the ceasefire regime

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. The Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh recorded that on August 3, the Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime on the contact line, ARMENPRESS reports the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Aggravation of the situation is recorded in the zone of responsibility of the peacekeeping contingent. The armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime in the area of Saribaba hill. The command of the Russian peacekeeping force, together with the representatives of the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides, are taking measures to stabilize the situation," the newsletter says.

On August 2 the Russian Defense Ministry had again recorded that Azerbaijan had violated the ceasefire regime on August 1.

Since 18:00, the situation has been relatively calm.