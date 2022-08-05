Highly necessary to clarify details of peacekeeping operation in Nagorno Karabakh – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. The developments taking place in Nagorno Karabakh these days and the events that have taken place before are bringing about issues of systemic nature, PM Pashinyan said in remarks at the Cabinet meeting.

“I’ve numerously said that the presence and activity of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh is a key factor for ensuring the security of the Armenians of Artsakh, and we highly appreciate Russia’s efforts in ensuring security and stability in our region. A number of developments in Nagorno Karabakh that took place since November 2020, including the latest developments, raise issues among the Armenian society about the content and nature of the peacekeeping operation in Nagorno Karabakh. The December 11, 2020 capture of the villages of Khtsaberd and Hin Tagher and Armenian servicemen by Azerbaijan in the presence and connivance of Russian peacekeepers, the March 24, 2022 capture of the village of Parukh in NK again in the presence of Russian peacekeepers, the continuous and increasing ceasefire violations along the line of contact, the cases of physical and psychological terror against Armenians of NK in the presence of peacekeepers are simply unacceptable. In this context, it is becoming highly necessary to clarify the details of the peacekeeping operation in NK. This was needed from the beginning, parallel with the deployment of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in NK. But we must admit that Azerbaijan obstructed this process by refusing to sign the mandate of the activities of the peacekeeping contingent in NK, whereas Armenia signed it in November of 2020 itself, and we expect this bilateral-format signed mandate to function fully,” Pashinyan said.