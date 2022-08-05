CSTO calls for using only diplomatic methods to overcome differences in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas has made a statement over the latest provocative actions of Azerbaijan in Nagorno Karabakh.

“The CSTO Secretariat is concerned by the information about the armed clashes that took place in Nagorno Karabakh and resulted in human casualties. I express my deep condolences to the families and friends of the fallen servicemen. We urge the parties to the conflict to refrain from the use of force and to use only diplomatic methods to overcome their differences”, the statement says.