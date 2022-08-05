Russia calls for restraint in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. Russia is concerned over the escalation in Nagorno Karabakh, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“We are closely following. Naturally we are concerned over the escalation of the situation. We call on the sides to display restraint, and most importantly to implement the provisions of the trilateral documents,” Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesperson said that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s schedule doesn’t include a planned phone conversation with Azeri president Ilham Aliyev on Nagorno Karabakh. “Right now it’s not in the president’s schedule. But if needed such a contact can be organized very swiftly,” Peskov said.

On August 3, two Artsakh soldiers were killed and 19 others were wounded when Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire and launched an attack on Artsakh military positions. The Azerbaijani military used mortars, grenade-launchers, combat UAVs in attacking a permanent deployment location of an Artsakh military base.

The Russian peacekeeping force officially stated that Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire.