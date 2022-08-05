Putin discusses Nagorno Karabakh escalation with Security Council members
YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Nagorno Karabakh with members of the Security Council, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
Peskov said the escalation of the conflict in NK was discussed. “The high necessity to implement all provisions of the trilateral agreement was underscored,” Peskov added.
- 08.04-21:09 Russian Defense Ministry again records ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan
- 08.04-20:50 UNGA President Abdulla Shahid was wrong for deleting his tweet and capitulating to pressure from Turkey - Frank Pallone
- 08.04-20:39 European Council President is in close contact with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan
- 08.04-19:49 Putin's visit to Armenia is not planned yet. Peskov
- 08.04-19:26 The commander of the peacekeeping force assures that Russia will take all measures to prevent further escalation
- 08.04-19:24 The situation along the entire line of contact is relatively stable
- 08.04-18:27 Blinken raises the issue of Nagorno Karabakh conflict in a telephone conversation with Çavuşoğlu
- 08.04-17:20 Reservist participating in training musters suffers “sudden death” – ministry of defense
- 08.04-17:20 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-08-22
- 08.04-17:19 Asian Stocks - 04-08-22
- 08.04-17:10 Construction of Lachin alternative road to be completed by spring – minister
- 08.04-16:39 NATO calls on Azerbaijani and Armenian sides to return to negotiating table
- 08.04-16:12 Putin and Erdogan could discuss Nagorno Karabakh escalation at upcoming meeting, says Kremlin
- 08.04-16:10 Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh make all necessary efforts to stabilize situation on spot – Foreign Ministry
- 08.04-16:01 Putin discusses Nagorno Karabakh escalation with Security Council members
- 08.04-15:12 Kremlin responds to Pashinyan’s statement regarding activity of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh
- 08.04-15:04 Strongman Yuri Sakunts pulls 65 tonnes with one pinky
- 08.04-14:59 Russia calls for restraint in Nagorno Karabakh
- 08.04-14:21 Azeri intelligence agencies attempting to spark fear and panic in Artsakh, warns NSS
- 08.04-13:56 Primate of Artsakh Diocese visits wounded soldiers in Stepanakert central hospital
- 08.04-13:39 Azerbaijan officially assumed responsibility for aggression – FM Mirzoyan tells diplomatic corps
- 08.04-13:15 Armenians Forward Together Forum 2022 launched in Yerevan
- 08.04-13:06 Russia records 17,126 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 2
- 08.04-12:48 Artsakh parliamentary factions call on all int’l organizations to take practical steps to prevent new crimes
- 08.04-12:34 CSTO calls for using only diplomatic methods to overcome differences in Nagorno Karabakh
17:00, 07.29.2022
3484 views Nature, history and people make Armenia really fantastic country to live in – Dutch Ambassador’s interview to ARMENPRESS
19:03, 07.29.2022
3431 views Separation of Nagorno-Karabakh issue from Armenia-Azerbaijan relations should be actively discussed – Armen Gevorgyan
13:50, 07.30.2022
2754 views Canadian FM visits Ararat Armenian Summer Camp and "Armenia" pastry shop in Montreal
12:55, 07.31.2022
2365 views The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation։ Ministry of Defense of Armenia
10:04, 08.02.2022
2364 views South Korean virtual social app ZEPETO willing to include Armenia in virtual platform