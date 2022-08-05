Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 August 2022

Putin discusses Nagorno Karabakh escalation with Security Council members

Putin discusses Nagorno Karabakh escalation with Security Council members

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Nagorno Karabakh with members of the Security Council, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov said the escalation of the conflict in NK was discussed. “The high necessity to implement all provisions of the trilateral agreement was underscored,” Peskov added.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]