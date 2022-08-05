Putin and Erdogan could discuss Nagorno Karabakh escalation at upcoming meeting, says Kremlin

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. The Kremlin doesn’t rule out that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could also discuss the latest escalation in Nagorno Karabakh during their upcoming meeting in Sochi, RIA Novosti reports.

“It can’t be ruled out that the presidents will exchange views regarding the tensions,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

On August 3, two Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) soldiers were killed and 19 others were wounded when Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire and launched an attack on Artsakh military positions. The Azerbaijani military used mortars, grenade-launchers, combat UAVs in attacking a permanent deployment location of an Artsakh military base.

The Russian peacekeeping force officially stated that Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire.