NATO calls on Azerbaijani and Armenian sides to return to negotiating table

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. NATO calls for immediately ceasing the hostilities between the Armenian and Azerbaijani forces and returning to the negotiation table.

“NATO calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces. We deeply regret the loss of life and urge both sides to de-escalate and return to the negotiating table”, Javier Colomina, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy and Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, said on Twitter, adding: “NATO supports the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan”.

On August 3, two Artsakh soldiers were killed and 19 others were wounded when Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire and launched an attack on Artsakh military positions. The Azerbaijani military used mortars, grenade-launchers, combat UAVs in attacking a permanent deployment location of an Artsakh military base.