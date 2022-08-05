Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 August 2022

Putin's visit to Armenia is not planned yet. Peskov

YEREVAN, AUGUST 4, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Armenia is not yet scheduled, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, the press secretary of the Russian President Dimitri Peskov said, answering the question whether Putin will visit Armenia by the end of the year.

"Of course, there is an invitation, but no, now there are no clear dates," said Peskov.

 








