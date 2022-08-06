Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 August 2022

No violations recorded in the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers – MoD Russia

No violations recorded in the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers – MoD Russia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to fulfill its tasks in Nagorno-Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said.

During the past day, no violations of the ceasefire regime were recorded in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping troops.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]