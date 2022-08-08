We are working towards de-escalation. Charles Michel talks with Pashinyan and Aliyev

YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. The President of the European Council Charles Michel held phone conversations with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev regarding the latest developments in the region, ARMENPRESS reports Charles Michel wrote on his Facebook page.

"We are working together to ensure de-escalation and open communication. Ahead of the next meeting of the leaders in Brussels, the continuation of the dialogue and the achievement of clear progress on all issues on the agenda are of key importance. The EU remains committed," Michel wrote.