US congresswoman urges to use any diplomatic tool to prevent attacks against Artsakh
YEREVAN, AUGUST 6, ARMENPRESS. US Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence strongly condemned Azerbaijan's use of military pressure against Artsakh along the Lachin Corridor, ARMENPRESS reports the congresswoman wrote on her "Twitter" page.
"I urge the Department of State to use any diplomatic tool at our disposal to prevent such an attack," she wrote.
- 08.07-12:48 Armenian soldier shot, wounded by Azerbaijani forces on border
- 08.06-16:28 The work of the session of the Economic Policy Council under the Prime Minister has started in Dilijan
- 08.06-13:01 US congresswoman urges to use any diplomatic tool to prevent attacks against Artsakh
- 08.06-11:15 US congresswoman calls on the State Secretary to hold Aliyev's regime accountable and prevent further massacres
- 08.06-11:11 The USA and its allies should condemn the violence of Azerbaijan - Congresswoman Lori Trahan
- 08.06-10:57 European Stocks down - 05-08-22
- 08.06-10:55 US stocks - 05-08-22
- 08.06-10:54 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-08-22
- 08.06-10:54 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 05-08-22
- 08.06-10:53 Oil Prices - 05-08-22
- 08.06-10:46 Azerbaijan used firearms in some parts of the contact line. Armenian side suffers no losses
- 08.06-09:23 US Secretary of State calls on Aliyev to de-escalate the situation
- 08.06-00:32 We are working towards de-escalation. Charles Michel talks with Pashinyan and Aliyev
- 08.05-22:57 The Armenian side conveyed proposals regarding the activities of the peacekeepers to the Russian leadership in 2021. MFA
- 08.05-21:32 No violations recorded in the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers – MoD Russia
- 08.05-21:25 Putin, Erdogan agree to make payment in rubles for gas supplies from Russia
- 08.05-21:13 Azerbaijani soldier dies as a result of a mine explosion in Karvachar region
- 08.05-21:01 Putin-Erdogan negotiations, which lasted more than 4 hours, have ended. A joint statement adopted
- 08.05-20:27 Azerbaijan should stop military operations against the people of Nagorno Karabakh. Robert Menendez
- 08.05-19:57 Armenia women's chess team defeats Israel. Olympiad
- 08.05-19:50 Davit Babayan expresses gratitude to the foreign politicians who condemned the actions of Azerbaijan
- 08.05-19:42 PM Pashinyan holds phone conversation with US Secretary of State
- 08.05-19:00 Putin, Erdoğan to discuss regional security issues
- 08.05-18:16 Only specific military units are included in the declared partial mobilization. Artsakh Information Headquarters
- 08.05-18:11 Armenian President holds farewell meeting with the Ambassador of Latvia to Armenia
20:09, 08.03.2022
2966 views Armenia calls on the international community to take measures to stop Azerbaijan's aggressive stance and actions. MFA
10:04, 08.02.2022
2667 views South Korean virtual social app ZEPETO willing to include Armenia in virtual platform
12:49, 08.03.2022
2543 views Azerbaijan’s demand to replace Lachin corridor with another route is not legitimate – Armenia Security Council Secretary
17:05, 08.05.2022
2541 views EU deeply concerned by recent incidents: Josep Borrell responds to MEPs over Azeri aggression in Nagorno Karabakh
15:57, 08.03.2022
2499 views URGENT: 1 Artsakh soldier killed, 8 others wounded in Azeri UAV attack