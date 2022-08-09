China announces fresh military drills around Taiwan
YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. China's military announced fresh military drills on Monday in the seas and airspace around Taiwan - a day after the scheduled end of its largest ever exercises to protest against last week's visit to Taipei by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Reuters reports.
China's Eastern Theatre Command said it would conduct joint drills focusing on anti-submarine and sea assault operations.
- 08:16 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad: Armenia faces Spain in last round – LIVE
- 08.08-20:26 2 of 19 injured Armenian servicemen discharged from hospital
- 08.08-20:03 Armenian PM, Russian President discuss developments of the situation around Nagorno Karabakh
- 08.08-18:15 Men's chess team of Armenia defeats Azerbaijan. Olympiad
- 08.08-17:57 Number of tourists visiting Armenia in January-July reaches 770 thousand
- 08.08-17:46 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-08-22
- 08.08-17:44 Asian Stocks down - 08-08-22
- 08.08-17:11 Russian border guards in Armenia report “tense tactical situation” over drug trafficking attempts at Iran border
- 08.08-16:41 Bolsonaro election concerns stall U.S. Javelin missiles sale to Brazil - Reuters
- 08.08-16:22 China calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to “avoid escalating situation”
- 08.08-15:14 Registration for the Convention of the Future Armenian is open to everyone
- 08.08-14:38 “Symphonic Yerevan" Festival to open on 12 August
- 08.08-14:32 Azerbaijan downsizes number of Armenian PoWs by 26 – ambassador tells Ukraine public TV
- 08.08-14:25 Yerevan, Gyumri and Vanadzor have worst air pollution in Armenia, warns deputy environment minister
- 08.08-13:24 Ministry of Environment seeks EIA requirement for construction of all types of HPPs
- 08.08-13:05 COVID-19: Over 1800 new cases, 2 deaths in past week
- 08.08-12:32 Nearly 40 percent of Americans say Trump or Biden second term ‘worst thing that could happen’
- 08.08-12:24 Geghard Vocal Ensemble performs Komitas, works of other Armenian composers at Salzburg Festival
- 08.08-12:00 UN Secretary-General welcomes ceasefire in Gaza
- 08.08-11:39 Yan'an – the Chinese city considered the birthplace of revolution and example of poverty alleviation
- 08.08-11:35 Team Armenia brings 4 medals from 7th Children of Asia International Sports Games
- 08.08-11:34 Yerevan to acquire 30 new trolley-buses
- 08.08-11:32 Yerevan Mayor appoints new director for sports and youth affairs
- 08.08-11:09 Ships resume Taiwan routes even as China continues drills – Bloomberg
- 08.08-10:52 Russian peacekeepers accuse Azerbaijan in breaching ceasefire, wounding Armenian serviceman
20:09, 08.03.2022
3080 views Armenia calls on the international community to take measures to stop Azerbaijan's aggressive stance and actions. MFA
17:05, 08.05.2022
2881 views EU deeply concerned by recent incidents: Josep Borrell responds to MEPs over Azeri aggression in Nagorno Karabakh
10:04, 08.02.2022
2766 views South Korean virtual social app ZEPETO willing to include Armenia in virtual platform
12:49, 08.03.2022
2668 views Azerbaijan’s demand to replace Lachin corridor with another route is not legitimate – Armenia Security Council Secretary
15:57, 08.03.2022
2610 views URGENT: 1 Artsakh soldier killed, 8 others wounded in Azeri UAV attack