Azeri military again breaches ceasefire in Artsakh

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military again violated the ceasefire in Artsakh and is spreading fake news falsely blaming Artsakh.

“The statement issued by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense saying that the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh violated the ceasefire is false,” the Defense Ministry of Artsakh said.

“No significant incidents took place overnight August 7-8 and as of 09:00. Despite the relative stability the tension remains. In some directions, the Azerbaijani military again violated the ceasefire by firing various-caliber small arms. Work continues to be done together with the Russian peacekeeping contingent in direction of further stabilizing the situation,” it added.