Armenian military denies Azeri accusations of shelling positions as disinformation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani authorities are again spreading disinformation falsely accusing the Armenian military in opening gunfire.

“The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry continues spreading disinformation falsely accusing the Armenian Armed Forces in shelling Azerbaijani positions in several directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the last few days. The situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces,” the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said in a statement.