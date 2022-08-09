Ships resume Taiwan routes even as China continues drills – Bloomberg

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. Shipping in the Taiwan Strait showed signs of returning to normal on Monday, though China’s announcement of a new military exercise near the island may spark renewed caution among vessel owners, Bloomberg reports.

More than 40 vessels have transited through China’s drill zone south of Taiwan’s main port since Saturday, according to Bloomberg.

Shipping in the Taiwan Strait, a key route for supply chains and commodities, has faced uncertainty and delays since Beijing began military drills i in the wake of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan.