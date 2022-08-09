Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 August 2022

Yerevan Mayor appoints new director for sports and youth affairs

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. Arsen Makvetsyan was appointed as Director of the Sports and Youth Affairs Department of the Yerevan City Hall.

Mayor of Yerevan Hrachya Sargsyan announced the appointment during an August 8 consultation at the City Hall. 








