Yerevan to acquire 30 new trolley-buses
YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. The city of Yerevan will acquire 30 new trolley-buses.
The acting director of the Department of Transportation of Yerevan City Hall Hayk Sargsyan said at a meeting that the tender for the procurement of 15 of these vehicles is already completed.
Mayor of Yerevan Hrachya Sargsyan tasked the department to submit a bid for procuring another 15 vehicles.
“I think it’ll be good to change 30 out of the 51 trolley-buses,” the mayor said.
