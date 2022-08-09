Team Armenia brings 4 medals from 7th Children of Asia International Sports Games

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia won 4 medals in the 7th Children of Asia International Sports Games held July 27-August 8 in Vladivostok, Russia, the ministry of sports reported.

Sambist Mher Ohanyan won the gold medal at the 7th Children of Asia International Sports Games in the 64kg division of sambo tournament.

All other three medals were won by marksmen: Nare Melkumyan won silver and Gagik Nikoghosyan won bronze in the rifle shooting tournament. Both marksmen won another bronze with a score of 17:13 in a team competition.

In the handgun competition, Armen Gevorgyan finished 6th with a score of 536, 186.1, while Edita Manucharyan finished 5th with a score of 534, 137.7. The duo again finished 5th in a team competition.

The Armenian breach volleyball team, which included Milena and Elizaveta Tonoyans, won the 5th place after having 3 victories and 4 losses.

More than 1300 athletes aged 13-16 from Armenia, Afghanistan, India, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Mongolia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Pakistan and Lebanon are participating in the championship.