Nearly 40 percent of Americans say Trump or Biden second term ‘worst thing that could happen’

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. A plurality of American voters think that a second presidential term for either incumbent United States President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump would be “the worst thing that could happen,” Yahoo News reports.

A Yahoo News-YouGov poll found that 37 percent of registered voters in both parties said reelection for Trump would be “the worst thing” for the country, and 35 percent thought the same if Biden ran again 2024.

Given the scale of five other options — unsure, “best thing that could happen,” “mostly good,” “a mix of good and bad,” “mostly bad” — to call the potential second-term wins, most respondents chose the pessimistic extreme.

Eighty-five percent of Democrats and 25 percent of Republicans are against a Trump bid in 2024, compared to 43 percent of Democrats and 84 percent of Republicans who are against Biden.