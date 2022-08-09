Ministry of Environment seeks EIA requirement for construction of all types of HPPs

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. Changes are expected in the field of regulating environmental impact and expertise. The Ministry of Environment put into circulation a bill on amending the law on environmental impact assessment and expertise (EIA).

The Deputy Minister of Environment Gayane Gabrielyan described the bill as “stricter and simplified”.

“We’ve expanded the sectors which must undergo an environmental impact assessment and expertise process. For example the HPPs [hydro-power plants]. If it is exceeding 1 MW power, then the active legislation envisages EIA. The new changes will require EIA for the construction of all types of HPPs. This is very important, because today as a result of the exploitation of HPPs we have a very bad situation in rivers,” Gabrielyan said.

It also envisages new liability measures for failure to comply with regulations or violations.

The bill is expected to enter parliament for debates during the autumn sessions.