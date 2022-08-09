YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. The opening Concert of the “Symphonic Yerevan" International Music Festival will take place in the "Arno Babajanyan" concert hall on August 12 at 19:30. Nikolay Poghosyan (bassoon)and Anahit Dilbaryan (piano) will perform at the concert, the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra said in a press release.

Concert Program։ Alexandre Tansman - Sonatina for bassoon and piano, Paul Hindemith - Sonata for bassoon and piano, Claude Debussy - Piano Preludes from the Book I, Henri Dutilleux - “Sarabande et Cortege” for bassoon and piano, Antonio Torriani - Divertimento on themes from Donizetti's "Lucie di Lammermoor" for bassoon and piano.

14 concerts will be held within the framework of the festival. Alexey Shor is the Composer-In-Residence for the festival.

Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and European Foundation for Support of Culture (EUFSC, President Konstantin Ishkhanov) are co-organizers of the Festival. The festival is being conducted with the support of Yerevan Municipality and the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the RA.