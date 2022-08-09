Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 August 2022

Registration for the Convention of the Future Armenian is open to everyone

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. On November 11-13, 2022, the first Convention of The Future Armenian will be held in Yerevan based on the “citizens’ assembly” model of participatory democracy, The Future Armenian announced in a press release.

200 participants selected from the Republic of Armenia, Artsakh and Diaspora will discuss three of the 15 goals of The FUTURE ARMENIAN Initiative: "Armenia-Diaspora Unity", "Historic Responsibility" and "Growing Population", to highlight existing problems, challenges and adopt package of proposals to overcome those challenges.

Realizing our collective responsibility in building a stable and safe future for the Armenian nation and predetermining the path of our development, each of us can become a part of this important process.

Applications for participation in the Convention can be submitted through the official website of The FUTURE ARMENIAN: https://futurearmenian.com/convention/.

Applications can also be submitted by contacting the organizers at +374 (60) 700 800 (ext. 333), or via email: [email protected]

 








