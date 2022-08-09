Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-08-22

YEREVAN, 8 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 8 August, USD exchange rate up by 0.47 drams to 406.61 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.26 drams to 414.38 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 6.73 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.85 drams to 492.20 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 103.13 drams to 23181.37 drams. Silver price down by 2.37 drams to 262.24 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.