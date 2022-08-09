LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-08-22

LONDON, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 August:

The price of aluminum up by 1.22% to $2445.50, copper price up by 1.49% to $7987.50, lead price up by 4.49% to $2163.00, nickel price down by 2.39% to $21685.00, tin price down by 0.63% to $24300.00, zinc price down by 1.23% to $3445.50, molybdenum price down by 0.49% to $31085.14, cobalt price stood at $49445.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.