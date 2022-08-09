Cargo, passenger transportation in Armenia record double-digit growth

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. Cargo shipments in the first half of 2022 grew 11,2% compared to the previous year’s same period, according to data released by the Statistical Committee.

Rail shipments grew 1%, automobile shipments – 12,9%, air shipments – 5,3% (includes also cargo shipments carried out by airlines of other countries), “trunk pipeline” shipments – 18,4%.

In total, 8 million 332,6 thousand tons of cargo was shipped by all types of vehicles.

Passenger transport:

Passenger transportation by general-use transport vehicles grew 40,4% (71,million 030.5 thousand people transported).

Railway passenger transportation grew 22,5%, automobile transport – 43,9%, air transport grew 75,6% (including with aircraft of other countries), and electric transport – 25,4%.

It is noteworthy that the automobile transport passenger indicator shows only the volume of taxi services by legal entities, which recorded a 23,4% drop against the previous year.

The double digit growth of cargo and passenger transportation shows that the sectors are recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic effects.